JEE Scam: Exam Centre Compromised, Gadgets Hacked, CBI Investigation Reveals How Conspirators Operated

In the ongoing investigation in the JEE Main Scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has found that just a computer system but an entire exam centre could also have been compromised by conspirators who allegedly remotely took exams on behalf of students in exchange for money. One centre in Haryana’s Sonepat is under the radar.

“In one instance the role of an exam centre in Sonepat, Haryana has emerged. The computers here were remotely controlled by experts sitting in other parts of the country," a CBI officer told News18. Suspects who are being questioned have told CBI, as per sources, that students from across the country were asked to opt for centres of choice. “Even if the aspirant was in Maharashtra he/she was asked to choose Sonepat as exam centre. We have raided this place and are questioning the staff," a source said.

As reported by News 18 earlier, CBI has detained seven people on allegations of trying to subvert engineering entrance exams - JEE Main. Each candidate was asked for Rs 12 to 15 lakh in return, someone else would write their exam remotely and assurance was given by the conspirators of a positive result

CBI in its investigation found that exam centres could also have been compromised as part of the conspiracy. Detailing the modus operandi, officials said that gadgets at exam centres may have been hacked.

At least one expert who helped solve the question paper has been located at Jamshedpur. Raids are also on at Bangalore and Indore centres of Affinity Education in connection with this case.

CBI is also investigating the role of hawala channels in the payoffs. One director of Affinity Education is still missing and searches are on for him, officials said. Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi, and Govind Varshney of Affinity are under the scanner.

A statement from CBI on Thursday said that a case in this regard was registered on September 1 and subsequent raids were carried out at 20 locations in Delhi, NCR, Pune, and Jamshedpur. “Case was registered against a private company and others including its Directors, three employees and private persons(conduits)," CBI said.

As many as 25 laptops, seven computers, around 30 post-dated cheques along with voluminous incriminating documents and devices including PDC’s mark sheet of different students were recovered during the raids by CBI. Questioning of the accused continued for a second day on Friday.

