JEE Scam: Sudden Spike in Marks, Change in Exam Centre, Over 200 Students Under Scanner

Over 400 engineering aspirants are under the scanner for the alleged JEE scam in which at least one exam centre has been manipulated. The new development has come to light after the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted an investigation. This investigation is going parallel to the CBI investigation, revealed sources to The Print.

As per the investigation, not one but as many as 23 examination centres are being studied for an alleged role in the scam. Students who changed their exam centres at the last minute or those whose marks shot up from 50 percentile to 90 percentile between two attempts, as well as exam centres which have given the unprecedented high number of 90 percentile plus scorers are being investigated.

In the JEE Main results 2021 declared Wednesday night, a total of 20 students were debarred for involvement in unfair practices. How many students among these 20 were involved in the JEE scam is not yet revealed. These students will not be able to take exams for the next three years. Further, their results have been withheld for the ongoing year. If more students are found guilty, their results too can be cancelled with other penalties, as per the rules.

The CBI had revealed earlier that a private coaching institute used to ask candidates from acorss the world to take exams from a specific centre. Another person used to take exams on behalf of students from a remote location. The coaching agency had allegedly hacked into the computer systems.

Students were assured admissions to a high ranking NIT in exchange from Rs 12 to Rs 15 lakh.

CBI conducted multiple raids. As many as 25 laptops, seven computers, around 30 post-dated cheques along with voluminous incriminating documents and devices including PDC’s mark sheet of different students were recovered during the raids.

Every year, nearly 10 lakh candidates appear for JEE Main which not only allows admission to undergraduate level engineering courses but also is a gateway to IIT entrance - JEE Advanced.

