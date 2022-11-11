JEE Topper Didn't Opt for IIT, NEET AIR 4 Opts BIMS, Know Surprising College Choices of Toppers

The NEET, CUET, JEE Advanced, and CBSE 12th toppers have taken admission to their dream college after putting in a lot of effort in Class12 and entrance exams. For admission to engineering and medical courses, class 12 students had to take the JEE and NEET earlier this year, whereas students seeking admission to BA, BCom, BSc and other UG courses in universities had to take the CUET entrance exam.

Meanwhile, a few toppers made an unexpected choice based on their career goals and got themselves enrolled in another institute rather than the top one. Here is a list of some of those toppers.

NEET topper left AIIMS Delhi and took admission in BIMS

One of the top four NEET scorers surprised everyone by choosing Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) in Belagavi, Karnataka over AIIMS, New Delhi. This time, four students received a NEET score of 715 out of 720. One of them was Rucha Pawashe. Due to the tie-breaking formula, she was assigned rank 4. Except for Rucha, the top ten NEET students have chosen AIIMS. Rucha wishes to study medicine while remaining close to home. She also wants to contribute to the education of the children in her neighbourhood. Rucha Pawashe, one of the top four NEET scorers, surprised everyone and opted for a local medical in Belagavi (Karnataka) over AIIMS New Delhi.

RK Shishir: JEE Advanced Rank 1

RK Shishir, a Bangalore resident who topped the JEE Advanced Exam 2022, chose IISc Bangalore over IIT Bombay. Shishir has enrolled in IISc’s B.Tech in Maths and Computing programme, despite the fact that IIT Bombay was the top choice of all JEE Advanced toppers. Shishir chose IISc’s BTech Maths and Computing instead of IIT Bombay’s BTech Computer Science programme because he wanted to pursue a career in research. JEE Advanced rank 2 holder Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy from Hyderabad preferred BTech Computer Science in IIT Bombay.

Yuvakshi Wig: CBSE 12th Topper

Yuvakshi, who scored 500 out of 500 marks (100 per cent marks) in the CBSE 12th examination, has been allotted a BA Honors Applied Psychology course at Gargi College, Delhi University.

Where did the toppers of CUET take admission?

Ishan Shahabadi of Sachdeva Public School (Sector 13), Delhi, who received a 94.6% in the Arts stream in the CBSE Board Exam, obtained an 800/800 in CUET. He has now been accepted into the BA (Hons) English programme at St. Stephen’s College.

Pritam Singh from Sanskriti Public School in Gorakhpur, who received 97.4% in the Arts stream in the CBSE Board Exam, also secured 800/800 in the CUET. He is currently a B.A. (Hons) History student at Hindu College. Tanmay Singh Bhadawat of DPS Jodhpur scored 800/800 on the CUET and is now pursuing a BA (Hons) Political Science degree at Hindu College.

Read all the Latest Education News here