JEECUP 2020 Second List Released, Know Steps to Check Allotment List

The JEECUP second round of seat allotment list 2020 has been released by Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have qualified in the JEECUP 2020 can now check which course and college has been allotted to them in the second allotment list. Students need to visit the official website of JEECUP 2020 at jeecup.nic.in.

Candidates will have the option to freeze or float the JEE CUP 2020 seat allocated to them. In case they have not got their preferred choice, they can wait for the next round of counselling. There will be a total of eight rounds of JEECUP counselling. The seat allotment list of the first phase of JEECUP was released on October 7, 2020.

Steps to check JEECUP second Allotment List:

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the candidate login section available on the landing page

Step 3: Login using the Roll Number and Password created during registering for the counselling process.

Step 4: Click on the “Second Round Seat Allotment' link

Step 5: Check the allotted course and college

Step 6: Freeze the allotted seat if it matches your preference. You will be redirected to a payment portal, where you will have to pay a fee of Rs 3000 through Internet Banking, Debit Card / Credit Card or UPI

Step 7: Float the allotted seat if it does not match your preference. Wait for the next round

Step 8: In case the allotted seat is frozen, download of the seat confirmation receipt or the provisional admission letter

Step 9: Take a print out of the same and report to the college allocated for admission

The window to freeze or float seats allocated in the second list will be open till October 15. The registration process for the third counselling has started from October 14 and will conclude on October 16. The result will be declared on October 17.

JEECUP 2020 counselling process follows these stages - Registration, Choice filling and locking, Seat allocation and Document verification.