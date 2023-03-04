JEECUP 2023 Notification Released, Exam to Commence on June 1

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the dates for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2023 dates. As per the latest updates, the exam will begin on June 1 and conclude on June 6. The application process for JEECUP 2023 is yet to begin. The registration dates will be announced by the council in due course of time.

The JEECUP 2023 exam dates and information brochure are currently available online at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The exam will be conducted for groups A, E1, E2, B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1- K8, and group L. The board is yet to inform the exam timings. It is to be noted that there will be no written exam for group - I (post-diploma in industrial safety). Those applying for group I will be selected on the basis of a merit list that will be based on the candidate’s qualifications, experience, and interests.

JEECUP 2023: Check how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the JEECUP 2023 application link, once it is activated.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the details and register yourself on the portal.

Step 4: Then log in and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Pay the online application fee, preview the form, and submit it.

Step 6: Save and download the JEECUP 2023 confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a hard copy of the same for further reference.

JEECUP 2023: Application Fee

Applicants falling under the SC, and ST categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Those belonging to the general and other backward classes have to pay Rs 300. Candidates applying for the JEECUP (polytechnic) 2023 should be at least 14 years of age as on July 1, 2023. Meanwhile, those appearing in the JEECUP qualifying exam this year can also apply.

JEECUP is a state-level examination that is held for students seeking admission to diploma programmes in engineering (polytechnic), technology, and management. Those who appear and qualify in the JEECUP exam are eligible for admission into the state, aided, and private sector polytechnic institutions that are affiliated with the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

