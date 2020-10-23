JEECUP Begins UPJEE 2020 Round 4 Counselling; Complete Registration Process by Oct 24

Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has begun the UPJEE polytechnic round 4 counselling today on the official website at jeecup.nic.in. Students willing to take admission in the courses offered by various colleges through UPJEE 2020 can complete the UPJEE 2020 round 4 counselling registration till October 24. Once the UPJEE 2020 round 4 counselling will be done, the varsity will release the UPJEE round 4 seat allotment list on the basis of the score of UPJEE and the choices filled by the students.

The UPJEE polytechnic Round 4 seat allotment list will be released on October 25. Students willing to take the allotted seat will have to submit the required documents on the specified centres between October 26-28. Students will have to also pay a fee of Rs 3000 to freeze their seat. JEECUP has released the number of seats available in each course in the colleges and institutes.

Candidates can check the availability of seats by clicking on direct link here.

JEECUP 2020 4th Round Counselling: How to apply -

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Students have to log in by using their UPJEE 2020 registration number and other login details

Step 3: A new form will open in which candidates have to fill all the required details and enter a new password

Step 4: Log in again using the roll number and new password

Step 5: Pay a fee of Rs 250 and submit

Step 6: Students can download the application form for future reference

Candidates are requested to read the UPJEE counselling instructions before moving forward. The counselling instructions are available on the official website.

UPJEE 2020 was conducted from September 12 to 15 to offer admission to various engineering diploma, management and post-diploma courses in 1296 institutions and colleges across the state.