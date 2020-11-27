JEECUP Counselling 2020: Registration for Additional 10th Round of Counselling Begins at jeecup.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced that it will hold an additional round i.e. Round 10 of JEECUP 2020 counselling for the seats that have remained vacant at the end of the ninth round. The registration window for the final round of counselling has opened and candidates can now visit the official website at jeecup.nic.in to apply for the same.

The JEE council is holding this additional round for those candidates who were not allotted a seat till the ninth round. In addition to this, Direct Admissions will also be allowed for candidates who had not appeared for JEECUP entrance exam 2020.

According to the official notification, the extra round has been introduced after All India Council For Technical Education (AICTE) directed the Council to set the deadline of admission as December 5, 2020.

The window for registration and payment of fees for candidates who have not appeared in JEECUP 2020 will remain open from November 27 up to November 30. For candidates, who appeared for the entrance exam but were not allotted a seat, the registration and fee payment window will remain open from December 2 till December 3, 2020.

The choice filling and locking by the candidates can be done between December 2 and 3. The seat allotment for the tenth round will be released on December 4.

Candidates will be required to get their qualification documents verified from December 4 up to 5 pm on December 5. The window to pay the fees through online mode will remain open till 11:59 pm on December 5.

Steps to register for JEECUP Counselling 2020 -

Step 1: Visit the official website of state JEE council at upjee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads: “JEECUP Direct Admission Registration Round-10”

Step 3: Click on “Fresh Candidate Registration” link available at the bottom of the screen

Step 4: Read the instructions carefully before checking “I Agree”

Step 5: Enter your Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, Gender and Contact Details in the input fields given

Step 6: Choose a password and click on Submit button

Following successful registration, candidates will be able to proceed for applying for respective colleges and courses for admission.