JEECUP Extends Application Deadline for UPJEE 2021

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has extended the last date to fill application form for UPJEE - the entrance exam for admission to polytechnic courses. Now, candidates can apply for the entrance exam till April 30 at the official website jeecup.nic.in. Earlier, the last date for filling the JEECUP 2021 application was April 15.

Candidates must have completed Class 10 with a minimum of 35 per cent marks to apply for the entrance exam. The JEECUP 2021 exam is scheduled to be held from June 15 to 20 in online mode in selected districts.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link of the form where you want to apply. The candidates are allowed to submit only one application form in Group- A and one application in Group E1 or E2 and one application in the rest of the groups i.e., maximum of three applications are allowed. In case of more than one application in any allowed group, the candidature will be rejected

Step 3: Fill the registration form

Step 4: Fill the details in the application form

Step 5: Upload documents in the prescribed format and size

Step 6: Duly check all the details in the application and registration form and pay the application fee. The fee may be paid by net banking/credit/debit card. The application fee once paid will not be refunded (full or partial) under any circumstances

Step 7: Download the admit card and take a print out for future use

JEECUP is a state-level entrance examination conducted every year by the JEECUP for admissions into all state, aided, and private sector polytechnic institutions affiliated to the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. Various institutes of Uttar Pradesh offer admission in their campus through UPJEE scores.

