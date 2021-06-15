JEECUP Extends Deadline for UPJEE 2021 Polytechnic Entrance Exams

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has once again extended the online application process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 up to July 15. Earlier the deadline has been extended thrice earlier.

The exam was previously expected to be held in the last week of June. Now with an extension in the application deadline till July, the exam too will be deferred. The final schedule of the exam has not been announced yet.

Candidates who clear the exam will get admission in all the state-based aided and private polytechnic institutions, affiliated to Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. This year the entrance exams will be conducted through online mode.

On the basis of entrance examinations, a merit list will be created and candidates will be called for online counseling. Following which, students will be allocated institution and courses for admission to first year and second-year lateral entry.

To pass UPJEE 2021 entrance exam, candidates must have completed class 10 or equivalent with a minimum of 35 per cent marks.

For applying, they will have to visit the official website of JECUP and fill the registration form with the necessary details and documents. Candidates are allowed to submit only one application form in Group- A and one application in Group E1 or E2 and one application in the rest of the groups, that is, a maximum of three applications are allowed.

The fee for the application form for the general category and OBC is Rs 300 plus bank charges and for SC/ST, it is Rs 200 per application plus bank charges. The payment must be done online.

The candidates should select the cities of examination as per their choice of Group A or Group E or the rest of groups. No options can be changed at a later stage after submission of an application. However, applicants maybe

given a chance to correct some of the particulars of the application form only after the last date of submission of form, which will be notified in due course of time.

