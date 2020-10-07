JEECUP First Round Seat Allotment Result 2020 Declared at jeecup.nic.in; Last Date to Pay Full Fee is Oct 12

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has released the results of JEECUP first round seat allotment 2020 on its official website at jeecup.nic.in. Those who qualified UPJEE(P) 2020 and registered for UPJEE(P) 2020 counselling can check results by visiting the website of the exam.

According to the UPJEE(P) 2020 counselling schedule released by the JEE Council, three rounds will be held for seat allotment. These rounds will be conducted only for candidates belonging to Uttar Pradesh.

Those who have been allotted seats in the first round are required to get their documents verified at district help centres by October 11 and pay the fee online on or before October 12.

How to check JEECUP first round seat allotment result 2020:

Step 1: On Google, type JEECUP 2020 in the search box

Step 2: Click on the link “Allotment Result for Round-1” on the homepage

Step 3: Enter roll number, password and given security pin to log in

Step 4: Seat allotment result will appear on screen

The registration for the second round of seat allotment will start from October 8. The last date to pay the registration fee and lock choice in this round is October 12. Candidates can fill as many choices as they want.

JEECUP second round seat allotment result 2020 will be announced on October 13. Those who get seats in the second round will have to get their documents verified by October 15. The deadline to pay full fee is October 16. The third round of registration process for UPJEE (P) counselling will commence from October 14 and those who want to appear for this round will have to submit registration fee and lock choices on or before October 16.

The result of the third round for UPJEE (P) counselling will be released on October 17. The last date for document verification is October 19 and the deadline to pay full fee is October 20.

There will be a fourth and fifth round of counselling for those candidates of UP who don’t get seats till the third round and other states who took JEEUP (POLY) 2020. The JEE Council will also be holding the sixth, seventh and eighth round of counselling.