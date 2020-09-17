JEECUP Releases UP JEE Answer Key 2020 at jeecup.nic.in, Check Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2020 Answer Key has been released by Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on the official website at jeecup.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for UPJEE 2020 will be able to download the answer by using their roll number and application number. The exam was conducted from September 12 to 15. JEECUP has released the answer key for all the group of questions.

Steps to download JEECUP UPJEE Answer Key 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Open the link “Online Examinations (Group B, C, D,F,G,H, I & K1 to K8) Question and Answer Challenge”

Step 3: Enter the roll number and application number

Step 4: Download the UPJEE 2020 answer key

Candidates can also challenge the UPJEE 2020 answer key or raise the objection against the answer key through the objection window. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100 per objection. The objections will be accepted until September 19.

Once the objection is accepted, the final answer key will be released with all the corrections. The UP JEE result 2020 will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

UPJEE Answer Key 2020: How To Challenge

1. On the Answer key page, click on the link ‘Complain about the question’

2. Enter the subject and question number

3. Fill the required details

4. Mark the response and pay the fee

Candidates are advised to go through the instruction available on the official website. The link for official instruction is also provided here.

Once the final answer key will be released, no objections will be entertained thereafter. JEECUP will prepare the UPJEE 2020 Merit list on the basis of the final answer key. The candidates whose name will be there in the merit will be called for further admission process. JEECUP conducts the UPJEE to offer admission to 67 courses in 1,296 participating institutions.