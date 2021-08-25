JEECUP Releases UPJEE Admit Card 2021: Here's how to Download

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released admit cards or hall tickets for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 -at its official website, jeecup.nic.in. Candidates appearing for the exam will have to download the admit card, it is essential for students to bring their hall ticket to the exam hall for verification purposes.

JEECUP UPJEE Admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates who clear the exam will get admission in all the state-based aided and private polytechnic institutions, affiliated with Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. This year the entrance exams will be conducted through online mode. On the basis of entrance examinations, a merit list will be created and candidates will be called for online counselling. Following which, students will be allocated institution and courses for admission to first-year and second-year lateral entry.

