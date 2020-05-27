JEECUP to Release Admit Cards for UPJEE Polytechnic on July 8, Check Details at jeecup.nic.in
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh will release the admit cards for UPJEE polytechnic on July 8 at jeecup.nic.in.
Image for Representation
The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, (JEECUP) will release the admit cards for UPJEE polytechnic on July 8 at jeecup.nic.in.
In a notification, the council said candidates can download the admit cards for the examinations scheduled to be held on July 19 and 25 from July 8, 2020.
The notice also said there will no offline counseling this year and allocation of seats in the 1,296 institutions will be done through online counseling.
Recently, the council had released the revised schedule of JEECUP. Entrance examinations for ‘Group A and E’ will be held in two shifts on July 19. The first will start from 9:00 am and will go on till 12:00 pm, while the second shift will begin from 02:30 pm and end at 5:30 pm.
Examinations for group B, C, D, F, G, H and I will be held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on July 25, while for Groups K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, K8 the entrance examination will begin from 02:30 pm and will come to an end at 5:30 pm on July 25.
Steps to download the JEECUP 2020 admit card:
Step 1) Go to the official website of JEECUP – jeecup.nic.in.
Step 2) On the homepage, opt for download the admit card.
Step 3) Select the programme and use application number and password for logging in
Step 4) Upon the successful login, admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 5) Download the card and take a print out
JEECUP is a state-level entrance exam and is held for admission to various courses such as Polytechnic Diploma, PG Diploma and Post Diploma in the areas of engineering, technology, management and pharmacy.
