JEEP 2022: Applications Begin for Polytechnic Entrance Exams for Uttarakhand-based Colleges

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education, Roorkee (UBTER) has started the application process for Joint Entrance Examination Polytechnics (JEEP) 2022. Candidates qualifying for the entrance exams will be eligible for admission to pharmacy and diploma courses in various government and private institutions affiliated with the Uttarakhand state government. The applications can be sent online at ubter.in or offline on or before March 31.

JEEP 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Candidates seeking admission in any engineering diploma course must have passed class 10 with compulsory physics chemistry and maths (PCM) subject with at least 35 per cent marks.

For admission in pharmacy diploma courses, the required education qualification is class 12 with physics, chemistry, and biology subjects.

For lateral entry into engineering diploma courses, the candidates must have class 12 with PCM subjects or should have pursued any ITI courses for 2 years at least.

Age Limit: As per the official notification, there’s no upper age limit for UBTER JEEP 2022. However, candidates applying for pharmacy diploma courses must not be older than 18 years.

JEEP 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Go to UBTER’s official website

Step 2. Click on the ‘JEEP 2022 Online application’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3. You will be redirected to the application portal.

Step 4. Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link mentioned against your choice of the group course.

Step 5. Enter the required details to register for JEEP 2022 and create a login using a valid email and phone number.

Step 6. Log in to your account and fill out the application form.

Step 7. Attach soft copies of all asked documents in the prescribed format.

Step 8. Submit the application fee using your preferred online payment method.

Step 9. Finally submit the application form and save a copy for confirmation for future use or reference

Canidates are advised to refrain from multiple applications as it can lead to the rejection of their form. The date of the entrance exam and other steps will be declared at a stage of the process.

JEEP 2022: Application Fee

Candidates applying for UBTER JEEP 2022 need to pay an application fee of Rs 800. However, for candidates belonging to SC/ST category, there’s a concession of Rs 300 and they will have to pay Rs 500.

