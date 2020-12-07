JEST 2021 Exam Schedule Released; Check Important Dates Here

The dates for Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) and National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) have been announced. The online application process for the entrance test will begin on January 11, 2021. The interested candidates will have a month to apply as the online applications for JEST will close on February 14, 2021.

The registration can be done on the official website for the joint exams at jest.org.in. The exam will take place on April 11 and commence at 10 am. JEST is conducted to facilitate admission to PhD or Integrated PhD programmes in participating institutions. The subjects for which the entrance test is conducted are Physics, Theoretical Computer Science, and Neuroscience.

The scores from JEST can be used for admission in the following institutes:

• Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore)

• Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER Berhampur, IISER Bhopal, IISER Kolkata, IISER Mohali, IISER Pune, IISER Thiruvananthapuram, and IISER Tirupati)

• Gurgaon: National Brain Research Centre (NBRC)

• Pune: NCRA-TIFR and Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA)

• Ahmedabad: Physics Research Laboratory (PRL)

• Bengaluru: Raman Research Institute (RRI) and Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR).

• Kolkata: SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences (SNBNCBS)

• Mumbai: TIFR

• Hyderabad: TIFR-TCIS

• Indore: UGC-DAE-Consortium for Scientific Research (CSR)

Other centres to consider the test scores of JEST are all the constituent institutes of Homi Bhabha National Institute (HBNI) Mumbai. The Harish-Chandra Research Institute (HRI) Allahabad, Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) Kalpakkam, Institute of Mathematical Sciences (IMSc) Chennai, Institute of Physics (IOP) Bhubaneswar, Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) Indore, Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics (SINP) Kolkata and Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC) Kolkata.

Depending on the course for which a candidate applies, the entrance test will have varying eligibility criteria.