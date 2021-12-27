Jetking Infotrain Launches UGC-approved 13-Month Advance Diploma Course in Blockchain

Jetking Infotrain, an Indian computer networking institute, has launched an advance diploma programme in blockchain which it claims is UGC-approved. The 13-month programme has been designed on a core technology dimension and is best suited for both technical and non-technical graduates having the right skills.

This advanced diploma programme consists of live projects, industry case studies, mentoring sessions, masterclasses by technical experts, and many more. “The thoughtfully designed curriculum consists of fundamentals in blockchain, cryptocurrency, networks, smart contracts, future of blockchain: challenges & opportunities, business applications, new generation technology, python basics and data structures," the institute adds.

To impart digital skill education, this programme has been designed to help learners to get completely hands-on with practices leading to exposure in architecting and implementing blockchain solutions. The practical and application-oriented skills enable entry, exposure, and growth, thereby cementing the base for a career in technology. As solutions and use-cases proliferate with blockchain technology, this further provides the learner with greater opportunities in this industry, says the institute.

Harsh Bharwani, CEO & Managing Director said, “In the post pandemic world, the future of IT, government, hospitality, healthcare, and all other key sectors is Blockchain. It will be the backbone of the ecosystem. It will dramatically change the way how the current sectors work and promise to make safer, faster, and easier access to information. It is the newest technology in the IT domain and we are currently in the industrial stage of the domain where the platforms are being formed and companies are exploring. Hence, it is a highly-promising futuristic career domain.”

Meanwhile, IIT Kharagpur has launched a 12-week free online course on blockchain technology and its application. While the course is free, those who wish to take a certificate at the end of the programme will have to appear for an online proctored exam at the end of the course.

