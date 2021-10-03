JGU Students Get Chance to Complete Degrees in Australia

Deakin University, Australia, along with OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat (JGU) has announced the establishment of the Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership to provide education, training, and research to students in India. Students will commence studies with JGU in India and subsequently transfer to the Deakin University campus in Australia.

Through the partnership, the first programme will be an integrated master’s program in management that will commence from August 2022. “Both institutions will allow credit transfers and enable students to move between the two campuses. This partnership will focus on proving excellence through hybrid models of teaching and learning as per academic governance policies of both countries in the emerging study across education, training and research," JGU said.

The areas of study, the programmes, and the models of delivery offered will be flexible, future-oriented and will draw the expertise of both partners. “JGU and Deakin University will work together to make the transition from enrolling in-country and then transferring their studies in Australia in a seamless process to ensure the best study experience possible," it added.

Through innovative and hybrid models of teaching and learning, the partnership aims to provide opportunities for students from India and other parts of the world to have an international campus experience at the universities. The programme will be based out of the JGU Sonipat campus near New Delhi.

The initiative was signed off virtually by both partners on 1st October 2021 by Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, OP Jindal Global University, and Professor (Dr) Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University, Australia.

Professor Kumar said apart from the master’s programme there will also be two other UG courses as part of the partnership. “The unique portfolio of two undergraduate degrees from both institutions and a master’s degree from Deakin will ensure that graduates have an incredible opportunity to learn and grow in two international university systems,” he said.

Professor Martin said, “The establishment of the Jindal and Deakin Education Partnership will continue this emphasis on what is possible and will prioritise new opportunities for our students and partners in India, helping us deliver impact and progress across society.”

