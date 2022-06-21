Jharkhand 10th Boys Perform Better Than Girls, Despite Positive Results, JAC Websites Dull Experience for Kids

In stark contrast to the predictions, the Jharkhand Board has received positive results. As many as 95.60% of students who registered for the exam have managed to crack it. Even though it is a slight decrease from last year when 95.93% of students had passed, it is still an increase from pre-pandemic levels. In 2020, 75.07% and in 2019 as many as 70.81% of students had passed the exams. The pass percentage was 59.56% in 2018.

In another contrast, boys have scored better than girls. Usually, it is the girls who score better than boys as has been happening not only in JAC previous year results but also in other boards, girls have been scoring better than boys. This year, 95.71% of boys have cleared exams while among girls, the pass percentage is 95.50%.

Despite their good performance, students were unable to get their results as the websites of the Jharkhand Board continued to show errors. While some websites did not load and some could not download mark sheet because of time out the error of the slow servers. Students meanwhile can get their marks with News18.cm by filling the form below –

For JAC matric 2022, a total of 3,99,920 students had registered for the Jharkhand Board Madhyamik exams. Of these 3,91,100 took the exam. Among these, as many as 3,73,892 students have managed to pass the exam. Most of the students have got second division – 1.24 lakh. As many as 25845 students have got first and 23524 students got third division. In class 12 science, the pass percentage has jumped to 91.43%. As many as 54768 got first, 5117 got second and only 13 got third division.

For class 12 science students. This was one of the best results of recent times as 92.19% of students who took the exam had passed it. This was a jump from 2021 when 86.89% of students passed. Almost double from 2020 when 58.99% and in 2019 when 57% of students passed. This has happened despite the pandemic-led school shutdown.

