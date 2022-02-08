Jharkhand Academic Council Mulls Holding Class 10, 12 Exams at Home Centers

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is considering holding matriculation (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examinations at home centres. This means students will get to take exams at their respective schools. The JAC is preparing a report about the difficulties that they may face in taking the examination at home centres. JAC will send this report to the education department of Jharkhand after which the final decision on holding classes 10 and 12 examinations will be taken.

The officials held a video conferencing with all the District Education Officers (DEOs) recently. The DEOs have been asked to provide the number of schools and examinees available in each block. They have been asked to provide information about the necessary resources available in the schools and the distance of the bank from the school.

CBSE too has held their exams at the home centres to ensure students do not have to travel far amidst the pandemic. There were reports of several cases of cheating during the CBSE board exams, however, CBSE is yet to make a final statement on these allegations.

For JAC, around 700 new centres have been set up in the state for matriculation and inter examination. This will increase the number of centres to 3,400. So far, the examination centres have been determined at the block level for the matriculation examination and the sub-division level for the inter examination.

JAC will prepare a report based on the information provided by all DEOs. Later, JAC will send the report to the School Education and Literacy Department and the final decision on holding the examination at the home centre will be taken.

Class 10 and 12 examinations are likely to be held in the last week of March. The exam date is likely to be announced by JAC this week.

In both matriculation and intermediate exams, questions will be asked from 75 per cent syllabus only. The Department of School Education and Literacy has already cut the syllabus by 25 per cent. Model question papers will be issued for the examination to be held in the last week of March. JAC has engaged 61 teachers to prepare the model question paper.

