Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Board Exams From Today for 7 Lakh Students Across 1,900 Centres

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has completed all its preparation related to board exam for classes 10 and 12 this year. Over 7 lakh students will be appearing for the exam for whom more than 1900 exam centres have been set up. This is the highest number of exam centres ever set up in the state for boards. Earlier 1300 to 1350 examination centers were made in the state including matriculation and inter exams.

Out of the total number registered to appear for the Jharkhand board exams, around 4 lakhs will appear for the matriculation examination and about three lakh candidates for the Inter exam. Both the classes 10th and 12th exams will be conducted simultaneously. The matric and inter examinations of JAC Board will start from March 24.

This time about 600 more examination centres have been set up than before. The number of examination centres has been increased due to the pandemic. The examination center of matriculation has been made at the block level, while the examination center of Inter has been made at the sub-division level as well. Students will be given OMR sheet and the answer sheet will be checked by the teachers.

Five minutes will be given for distribution of question paper and answer sheet. Exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the matric exam will begun at 9:45 am and end at 11.20 and the second shift will start five minutes later at 11.25 am and continue till 01:05 pm. The class 10 exam will end on April 20.

The Inter first paper will be held from 2 pm up to 3.35 pm and second one will start at 3.40 and continue till 5:20 pm. Candidates will be given an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper. The extra time will be divided for both the term exams. The class 10 exam will conclude on April 25.

