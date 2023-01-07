Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Exam 2023 Datesheet Out at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand 10th, 12th board exam 2023 dates have been released. According to the schedule, the board exams will start from March 14. The 10th exam will continue till April 3, while the 12th class exam will continue till April 5. Students can check the complete timetable at the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
According to the released time table, the 10th exams will start from 9:45 am in the morning and will run till 1:05 pm in the afternoon. The 12th exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.
Jharkhand board 10th exam schedule 2023
March 14 - ITI and other vocational subjectss
March 15 - Commerce, Home Science
March 16 - Kharia, Khortha, Kurmali, Nagpuri, Panch Pargaia
March 17 - Arabic, Persians, Ho, Mundari, Santhali, Oraon
March 18 - Urdu, Bengali, Oriya
March 20 - Social Science
March 21 - Music
March 22 - Hindi courses A and B
March 24 - Mathematics
March 27 - Science
March 29 - English
April 3 - Sanskrit
Jharkhand board 12th exam schedule 2023
March 14 - Vocational Subjects for Arts, Science and Commerce streams
March 15 - Core Language - Hindi A, Hindi B, Mathribhasha and English A (Arts)
March 16 - Core Language - Hindi A, Hindi B, Mathribhasha and English A (Science and Commerce)
March 17 - Elective language (Arts), Additional Language (Science and Commerce)
March 18 - Music, Computer Science
March 20 - Economics, Anthropology
March 21 - History
March 22 - Physics, Accountancy
March 23 - Economics
March 24 - Geology, Business Studies, Psychology
March 25 - Biology, Business Mathematics, Sociology
March 27 - Mathematics/Statistics
March 28 - Geography
March 29 - Chemistry, Entrepreneurship, Home Science
April 3 - Political Science
April 5 - Philosophy
The Jharkhand board exams will be conducted in two modes — through OMR sheet and answer sheet. The admit card for the board examinations will be made available on the official website of JAC on January 30. The practical exams of class 10th and 12th will run from February 7 to March 4. The high school and intermediate examinations will be held on a 100 per cent syllabus. A minimum of 33 per cent is required to pass the Jharkhand board exams.
Read all the Latest Education News here