Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to Check JAC Marks Online, via SMS, Digilocker

Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result JAC: Over 4 lakh class 10 and over 60,000 class 12 science students are awaiting their Jharkhand Board or JAC results. Within a couple of minutes their wait is going to be over as Jharkhand Academic Council is releasing the Jharkhand Board 10th, Jharkhand Board 12th science results. The marks will soon be available for students to download at jac.nic.in, jacresults.nic.in, and News18.com.

Direct Link to Check Jharkhand Board Result

Students can check their results directly at News18.com without any wait.

The link will be functional as soon as the result is announced. The announcement will come at 2:30 PM from the state School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto. He will announce the results in a ceremonial address at 2:30 PM.

Jharkhand 10th, 12th Results 2022: Websites to check Marks

— jac.jharkhand.gov.in

— jac.nic.in

— jacresults.com

— jharresults.nic.in

JAC 10th, 12th Results: How to Get Jharkhand Board Online?

Students can get their results while sitting at home and do not need to go to any cafe or school, these steps work on mobile browsers as well as on computers and laptops –

Step 1: Open an internet browser

Step 2: In the address bar type any Jharkhand Board websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 3: On the home page, click on the JAC class 10th result link or JAC class 12 science result link

Step 4: Key in your credentials and login

Step 5: Click on the submit button, a new page will open

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Check and keep the result, save it and get a printout for future use.

JAC 10th, 12th Result: How to Check Jharkhand Board Result via SMS

Students are reporting that the official websites are down. If faced with any such situation, students need to look at alternative modes of checking marks. Alternatively, students can get their results via SMS

Jharkhand 10th, 12th Results: When & Where to Get JAC Marksheets?

As soon as the official announcement is out, Jharkhand class 10 and class 12 science results will be available at via the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in as well as News18.com. The Class 10 result can also be checked at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. Last year, the link was not available for hours after the announcement as the websites had crashed.

JAC 10th Result 2022: Jharkhand Board Date and Time Confirmed?

Jharkhand Matric, Intermediate Science Results will be declared today, June 21. Jharkhand Class 10 Results 2022 are being awaited by over 4 lakhs of students who have appeared for the matric exam this year. The results will be out at 2:30 PM, according to official notice by the Board.

