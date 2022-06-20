Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Results Date & Time Confirmed: Know When & Where to Check JAC Marks

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce class 10 and class 12 science stream results tomorrow, June 21. The results will be announced via a press conference at 2:30 PM. Anil Kumar Mahato, new chairperson of JAC will announce the results. Shortly after the ceremonial announcement, the link to check marks will go live at the official website, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jharresults.nic.in.

Students will also be able to check their scores directly with News18. To be able to see their marks, students need to have roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the admit card. To check scores with News18, students just need to fill the form below and the results will be available as soon as the results are announced –

Mere downloading the result will not be enough, students need to ensure online results are error-less. Students need to verify name, spelling, calculations, and other personal details on the online result as the printout of online results will act as a provisional marksheet.

To pass the Jharkhand Board students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. At least 6 lakh students register for class 10 annually and for class 12 about 3 lakh register every year. Similar number of students are expected to take the exam this year as well.

Last year, out of the total 433571 students who registered for the exam, as many as 415924 candidates have been declared as passed. Jharkhand Board has attained its highest-ever pass percentage in 2021 as 95.93% of students who registered for matric exams had passed it. In 2020, the pass percentage was ta 75.01%. In JAC 12th, as many 86.89% of students cleared the science stream exam while in the commerce the pass percentage was 90.33% .

