Jharkhand Board 12th Result Today: JAC Websites Crashed, Direct Link to Check Marks at News18

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the result of class 12 arts and commerce stream. JAC chairperson Dr Anil Kumar Mahto will release the result in a press conference very soon. It will then be available at jac.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jacresults.com, however, minutes before releasing the marks memo of all students, the website has crashed. Fret not, there are several alternative ways to check your marks including directly at news18.com.

JAC 12th Results 2022 LIVE Updates

Students will need to score at least 33 per cent marks overall to be declared passed in the exam. To check the result, students will need their admit card or hall ticket to check the marks. But minutes before declaring the result, the JAC official website has crashed.

Students can check the marks directly at news18.com. To do so, they will have to fill the below form and get their results quickly here-

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: List of websites to check marks

If the official websites are not working, students can check their result sat alternative websites such as–

— jharresults.nic.in

— indiaresult.com,

— results.gov.in,

— examreuslts.net

— digilocker.gov.in

JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2022: How to Download

Step 1: Visit any of the website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for Jharkhand board Class 12 Arts/Commerce result 2022.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the required details such as your roll number and click submit.

Step 5: The result will be displayed

Step 6: Check the result carefully and take a printout

To pass the Jharkhand board 12th exam in arts and commerce stream, students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent overall and in each subject. Those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will get an extra chance — they will have the opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams. Those who fail the supplementary exam will have to repeat the year.

In the last few years, Jharkhand Board has seen a rise in the pass percentage. In 2019, a total of 79,97% of students passed the 12th exam and in 2020, it was 89.31%. While in 2021, it was 90.33%. More than 2.09 lakh students took the JAC 12th exam in arts stream last year out of which 90.71% of students passed. In the commerce stream, 90.33% of students passed. A total of 33,677 students took JAC 12th exam in commerce stream, out of which 30442 passed.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.