Jharkhand Board Exams 2023: JAC 10th, 12th Datesheet Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to release the JAC board exam timetable for 2023 soon. As per reports, the exams will be conducted in March 2023.The data sheet will be announced online. Students appearing for the exam will be able to check the schedule on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The high school and intermediate examinations will be held on a 100 per cent syllabus. This means that the reduction in the syllabus which was done during COVID-19 will not be applicable this year. Apart from this, the exam pattern will also be the same as previous years.

The official notice will be published on the website, where all the details regarding exam dates, timings, and subject names will be mentioned. Apart from this, the dates for the practical examination will be out soon on the official site. Only those students who have registered for the board exams will be able to appear in this exam.

A minimum of 33 per cent is required to pass the Jharkhand Board exam. Those who fail to score the passing marks in one or two subjects will get an opportunity to appear in the compartment exam. However, those who fail the compartment exam will have to repeat the year.

Last year, the board exams were held from March 24 to April 20. The examinations were conducted in two shifts. In 2022, more than 7 lakh students appeared in the exam at 1900 exam centres. This is the highest number of examination centres set up in the state so far for the board.

The total number of registered students to appear in the Jharkhand Board exams, was around 4 lakh for the matriculation exam and around 3 lakh candidates appeared for the intermediate exam. Both the 10th and 12th exams were held simultaneously. Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) evaluated the marks of the students using the alternate marking scheme.

