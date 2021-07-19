Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date and Time Update

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi had announced to declare the class 10 and class 12 board exam results on July 20, however, the board is unlikely to declare results tomorrow. Now, the students would have to wait a little longer as Jharkhand Board is planning to announce their results in the last week of July.

As per sources, the Jharkhand Board is expected to release the results of 10th by July 27 and of the 12th class by July 30. Once declared, the result will also be available at official websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jacresults.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and news18.com.

This year, there are several firsts for the Jharkhand Board. Firstly the result will be declared based on internal assessmnet. In another first JAC will not release the merit list neither will the list of toppers be announced. JAC will only release the data of students who progressed to the next class and those who failed. The results will be graded into first, second, and third divisions.

Class 10 students will be assessed based on their performance in class 9 finals while for the class 12 students the evaluation will be based on the marks scored by them in Class 11. Out of the total marks, 80 per cent weightage will be given to theory exams and 20 per cent will be given to practicals. Subjects that do not include practical exams will be evaluated using internal assessment marks.

Last year, as many as 75.01 per cent of students had cleared the exam. This was an increase from 70.81% in 2019 and 59.56% in class 10. In JAC class 12, the pass percentage was highest for arts students with 82.07 per cent while for commerce the pass percentage stood at 77.37%, and 59.72 per cent for science students.

