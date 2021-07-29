JAC 10th Result 2021 LIVE updates: Jharkhand Board Matric Results at jac.nic.in Shortly

JAC Jharkhand 10th Results 2021 LIVE updates: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi will declare the class 10 or matric results today. Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto will declare the result the matric at 3 pm. Once declared results will be available at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.
This is the first time that the results are being announced without holding any exams. The exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, class 10 students will be assessed based on class 9 scores. This is expected to take the pass percentage to 100% – highest ever for JAC.
To pass the Jharkhand Board students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks. At least 6 lakh students register for class 10 annually and for class 12 about 3 lakh register every year.
JAC 10th Result 2021: Don't have roll number, here's what to do
To check Jharkhand Board matric results, students need to have the class 10 roll number with them. Since the exams were cancelled the board roll numbers were not issued to many students. In such cases, students need to get in touch with their respective schools and obtain their registration numbers.
JAC 10th, Jharkhand Board Matric result 2021: What to check in Marksheets?
Since print out of online result will act as provisional marksheet students need to ensure that there is no error in the same. Basic things to check in marksheet include -
-- Name, spelling of name, parents' name, school, subjects
-- Totaling of marks and percentage calculation
-- Pass/ Fail status
In case of any error students need to get in touch with the authorities at the earliest.
JAC 10th Result 2021: Not satisfied with results? Jharkhand Board to hold exams
Jharkhand Board will hold special exams for students who are not satisfied with their marks or who prefer to be marked based on exams instead of special criterion. The exams will be held when COVID-19 cases will be reduced, the exact dates are not announced yet.
JAC 10th, Jharkhand Board Matric Results 2021: How to download mark sheet
Since the results are being announced online, students will have to download their mark sheets in online mode as well. The print-out of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet. Here's how to download -
Step 1: Visit official websites
Step 2: Click on Result link
Step 3: Log-in using roll number
Step 4: Result will appear, download
JAC 12th Result likely tomorrow
While the Jharkhand board will announce the matric or class 10 results today, the class 12 or inter results are expected to be announced tomorrow. The JAC has changed its result declaration date several times earlier. First JAC said that it will release results by July 20, however, it was postponed. Jharkhand Board then said it will declare results of 10th by July 27 and of the 12th class by July 30. The SC has directed all states to announce results by July 31, hence JAC will have to comply with the order.
JAC Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Result 2021: How will Marks be Calculated?
Since the exams could not be held this year, a panel of experts has finalised based on an alternative mode of assessment. For class 10, marks will be based on their performance in class 9 finals, for class 12 students marks will be given based on their class 11 results. Out of the total marks, 80 per cent weightage will be given to theory exams and 20 per cent will be given to practicals. While for theory the marks are being given on last year's performance, the marks for practicals will be given by schools. In subjects which do not include practical exams will be evaluated using internal assessment marks. This means the class 10/ class 12 internal assessment will have 20% weightage.
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2021: 100% Pass percentage expected
All the 9 nine lakh students -- including 6 lakh for matric and 3 lakh for inter -- are expected to be declared pass. This year, most of the boards have decided to pass all students who had registered for exams. Govt has decided to not let any student be at a disadvantage due to the COVID-19. Since schools were shut and classes were held online, not all students had access to equal education. In such a situation, it is anticipated that the results would announce a 100% pass percentage.
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2021: Documents needed to check result
Students need to have their admit card ready to check their results. The admit card has the roll number written on them. Students would need to have the roll number at the time of checking the result else it would not be visible. Usually admit cards are released before the exams. This year since the exams were not held the admit cards were to be handed out by schools. If a student does not have their roll number or admit card, they can check with the school directly.
JAC 10th, 12th Result 2021: Websites to check result
The Jharkhand Board will declare results at the official website, jac.nic.in. Considering at least six lakh class 10 and at least 3 lakh class 12 students will be checking results. The website might be slow, thus students can also check results at the following websites -
Last year, as many as 75.01 per cent of students had cleared the exam. This was an increase from 70.81% in 2019 and 59.56% in class 10. In JAC class 12, the pass percentage was highest for arts stream students with 82.07 per cent while for commerce the pass percentage stood at 77.37%, and 59.72 per cent for science students.
