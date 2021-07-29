JAC 10th Result 2021 LIVE updates: Jharkhand Board Matric Results at jac.nic.in Shortly

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE updates: Students can also check their results directly at news18.com by filling the form below –

Last year, as many as 75.01 per cent of students had cleared the exam. This was an increase from 70.81% in 2019 and 59.56% in class 10. In JAC class 12, the pass percentage was highest for arts stream students with 82.07 per cent while for commerce the pass percentage stood at 77.37%, and 59.72 per cent for science students.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here