Jharkhand Board Releases Schedule For Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the schedule for class 10 and 12 compartment/supplementary examinations 2021. The exams will be conducted from September 7 to 11 for students who filled in the applications for these exams after the announcement of JAC class 10 and 12 board results. The students will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of the council- https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/- from September 1, 2021.

Supplementary examination of class 10 will be held for two days. On September 7, the compartment exams for Hindi A, Hindi B, and English subjects will be held in the first shift from 9 am to 1 pm. In the second shift, there will be an examination of Mathematics and Science. On September 8, there will be an examination of other language subjects and social science.

The compartment examination for class 12 will be held for three days — from September 9 to 11 — in two shifts. Students can visit the website for a detailed schedule.

Earlier this month, a group of students, who failed JAC class 12 examination 2021 or received fewer marks held a sit-in protest in Ranchi. They alleged that they got fewer marks or were declared failed because the results were prepared based on class 11 results. They demanded that the JAC conduct the class 12 examination.

On July 29, JAC announced the class 10 result on its official website with a pass percentage of 95.92. The next day, the result of class 12 was declared with a passing percentage of 89.31.

Meanwhile, the JAC has also declared the date of the entrance examination for admission in residential schools. According to various media reports, the entrance exam will be held on September 5, 2021, for admission to residential girl schools in Ranchi.

