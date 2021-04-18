Jharkhand Postpones Class 10, 12 Practicals, Theory Exams

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has postponed the class 10, 12 board exams due to rising cases of COVID-19 across the state. The revised dates for the exams are not yet announced. The council will review the situation in June and dates will be announced accordingly. The practical exams for Jharkhand Board have also been postponed with immediate effect.

After the government decided to postpone class 12 and cancel class 10 exams for the CBSE board, state-wise almost all boards have deferred their schedules. Even the IB Board, Cambridge, CISCE have also changed their schedule. While IB Board has canceled both class 10 and 12 exams, CISCE has postponed class 12 exams while giving an option to students to appear for class 10.

In an official notice, the JAC said, “Due to the COVID situation prevailing across the country, the Jharkhand Board Classes 10 and 12 practical exams are postponed with immediate effect."

Earlier the Jharkhand Board had announced to hold exams amid strict precautions. It was decided to give a separate room to symptomatic candidates. The Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th board exams were to begin from May 4 onwards. As per the earlier schedule, the evaluation of examination copies were to begin by June 15 while the result was to be out by the end of July or the first week of August.

Every year, about 3 lakh students register for JAC 10th exams. About 2 lakh appear for class 12 exams, on average, every year. To pass the exams, students need 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Students will also have to pass the theory and practical aspects separately. For JAC 12th exams, the passing marks requirement is 30 per cent.

