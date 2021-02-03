Jharkhand: Class 10 and 12 State Board Exams to be Held in May, Results Expected in July

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is mulling to conduct the board examinations for class 10 and 12 in May this year.

"The final decision to hold the state board examinations will be taken in a JAC meeting on Wednesday. Earlier, the exams for class 10 and 12 was slated for March 9, but later it was cancelled following the directive of the education department," a JAC official told IANS.

"We are now planning to hold the examinations in May," the official said.

The education department's order came after majority of the parents had opposed the decision to hold the board examinations in March, citing Covid-19 pandemic situation and incomplete syllabus among the reasons.

The result for the examinations is expected to be declared in July.

The question paper format for the board exams has also been changed this year, as 40 per cent questions will be objective, added an official.