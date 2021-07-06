Jharkhand: Class 10 And 12 Board Results Of 80,000 Students Unlikely To Be Announced

The restrictions following the Covid-19 pandemic may push the future of about 80,000 students of classes 10 and 12 of Jharkhand Board into lurch. The results of about 80 thousand students of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) may not be declared if the practical examination of these students is not done in the next ten days. Now the Department of School Education and Literacy is awaiting the Disaster Management Department’s approval to hold the practical examination of those students who could not give their examination due to the second wave of the pandemic.

According to the directions of the Supreme Court, JAC has to release the class 10 and 12 board results in the month of July itself. In view of this, schools have been asked to upload the marks of practical examinations and internal assessments of students by July 13. Now, if there will be a delay in getting permission from the Disaster Management Department to hold the practical examinations of candidates who are yet to appear for the same, then the result of such students may remain pending as the final results as the evaluation criteria includes practical exam marks also.

As many as 4.30 lakh students have registered for JAC’s class 10 examination and 3.40 lakh students have registered for the class 12 examination. Out of this, the practical examination of about 80,000 students could not be held due to the second wave of coronavirus in the month of April.

Later, the Jharkhand government cancelled the Matriculation and Inter examinations. A few weeks later, it announced that the results will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the students in their class 9 and 11 results and practical and internal assessment in class 10 and 12. In this, the JAC will give marks in theory papers, and schools will give marks for practical and internal assessment.

Jharkhand’s Education Department said that 85 to 90 percent of the students have passed their practical examinations. The practical examinations of the remaining 10 to 15 percent of students are yet to be taken.

