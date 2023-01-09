Jharkhand Govt Extends School Holiday Till Jan14 for Classes KG to 5 due to Cold Wave

Jharkhand school holiday has been extended till January 14, 2023 for Classes KG to 5. The State government on Sunday announced to extend the school closure owing to the cold wave. Jharkhand schools were slated to reopen tomorrow but now as per the fresh orders issued by the administration, schools will remain closed for this week as well. Regular classes will now begin on January 16, 2023.

Jharkhand school holiday order is applicable to all schools in the state.

ANI reported, “All schools in Jharkhand, from KG to std 5, to remain closed till 14th January due to cold wave. Regular classes to resume from 16th January."

All schools in Jharkhand, from KG to std 5, to remain closed till 14th January due to cold wave. Regular classes to resume from 16th January. pic.twitter.com/pO6YnaA7FO— ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

States like Jharkhand, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh among others are in grip of cold wave. Temperature is dipping in these states resulting in chilly weather along with the dense fog. Prior to Jharkhand, Punjab winter holidays have also been extended till January 14th.

Uttar Pradesh schools are closed in Lucknow, Varanasi and other cities till January 14 due to the cold wave. The government issued order extending the UP school holidays. Rajasthan schools in Jaipur and other cities are also closed till January 14.

Schools in different areas are shut till January 14 due to the cold wave. As per the IMD weather updates, dense fog and adverse weather conditions will pertain in certain areas in the next few days.

Students and parents are advised to contact the school administration for updates.

