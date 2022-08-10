Jharkhand Govt Schools to Remain Closed on Third Saturday of Every Month, No Mid-day Meals

On the third Saturday of every month, there will be a holiday in the schools in Jharkhand, the school education and literacy department has said. The state government took the decision on the demand of the teachers’ unions. Teachers and students will not come have to school on third Saturdays. On other Saturdays, classes will be conducted from 10 am onwards and will run for the whole day.

Education Secretary Rajesh Sharma has issued a notification in this regard stating that mid-day meal will not be made on the third Saturday due to the holiday in the school. Sharma added that children have to be given a mid-day meal for at least 252 days in a year. Due to the holiday on the third Saturday, the holiday will increase to 12 days in a year, however, it will be assessed.

The demand for a holiday on the third Saturday of every month was made under the leadership of the All Jharkhand State Primary Teachers Association. On behalf of the government, union state president Vijendra Choubey, general secretary Ramamurthy Thakur and chief spokesperson Naseem Ahmed had earlier said that on Saturday, classes which are of six hours will be reduced and changed to three and a half hours. The teachers’ association had objected to this and thereafter demanded a holiday on the third Saturday.

The state president of Jharkhand Progressive Teachers Association Anand Kishore Sahu and state general secretary Baljit Kumar Singh have also expressed their gratitude towards the government. At the same time, other teachers including Sanjay Dubey, Pradyuman Singh, Rishikesh Pathak, trained assistant teacher of Integrated Assistant Teacher Sangharsh Morcha and other teachers have also thanked the Jharkhand government.

