Jharkhand School Teachers Banned From Carrying Mobile Phones in Class, Biometric Attendance Mandatory

Jharkhand government school teachers will not be able to take mobile phones to classes. At the same time, without biometric attendance, teachers will not even get their salaries. The Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department have issued many such guidelines. According to media reports, Department Secretary Ravi Kumar has issued these new guidelines and shared them with the teachers of government schools.

As to the new rules, now government school teachers will have to go to the headmaster or keep the mobile in their locker before going to classes. In government schools in many districts of the state, teachers are busy on mobile phones instead of teaching students during class.

This decision of not keeping mobile phones in the classroom was taken in a meeting with the officials of the block education promotion and education sector of the state. The meeting also discussed the status of government schools and the development of guidelines. Besides, the education secretary has ordered the teachers teaching in government schools to do their work seriously.

Apart from this, it has also been made mandatory to mark attendance in biometrics. Salary and honorarium will be paid on the basis of biometric attendance only. If teachers do not mark attendance in biometrics, then their salary can be withheld considering them absent. Also, action will be taken against them.

Meanwhile, it is also instructed that every teacher has to ensure that the child till the third class is proficient in reading, that is, he should know how to read. Other guidelines include the removal of retired teachers from E-Vidya Vahini, the purchase of sports materials, the removal of the dilapidated building from school premises, and many other rules.

