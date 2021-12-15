Jharkhand Schools to Open And Close at 8 AM and Noon Respectively

The School Education and Literacy Department of Jharkhand has issued a fresh order on the opening and closing timings of primary and middle schools. The order has been passed given the winter season.

As per the new orders, the schools will now remain open from 8 am to noon. The state education department has instructed all district authorities in this regard. The decision comes after permission from the Disaster Management Department.

The Jharkhand government order will apply to all government, non-government and minority schools in the state.

The Department of School Education and Literacy order states that all the schools in the state will open from 8 am to noon, but teachers will have to remain in the school until 2 pm. Instructions have been given to all the districts in this regard. In districts like Ranchi and Dumka, the order was issued on Tuesday itself.

Earlier, the Directorate of Primary Education had directed to open the schools from 9 am to 3 pm in the winter season from November to February, but now the timing of primary and middle schools has been changed.

In an order passed after the Diwali break, the Jharkhand Department of School Education had allowed the primary schools to reopen with offline classes.

The education of children has been badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The schools have been reopened in almost every state after more than 1.5 years.

