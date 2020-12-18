Jharkhand State Government Permits Re-opening of School from December 21

The schools in Jharkhand will be reopening for the first time, after the coronavirus lockdown was imposed. The students will be going back to school on December 21. The Jharkhand state government has set certain guidelines as a part of the reopening process. Along with this, Standard Operating Procedures for Schools have also been issued. All of these guidelines need to be strictly adhered to.

According to the guidelines issued by Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh, swimming pools, entertainment parks, processions, sporting events, coaching and all other educational institutions will remain shut in the state.

The schools will only be opened for the students who are in class 10 and class 12. Apart from class 10 and 12, classes will also resume for Medical Colleges, Dental Colleges and Nursing institutes across the state. Further, the state government has also granted permission to operate Sri Krishna Administrative Training Institute, Rural Development Institute and Police Training Institute.

All other educational institutions that have been given permission to reopen will be allowed to restart physical or in-person classes. However, what all institutions need to be really careful about is to follow each and every guideline issued by the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission.

All students who will be taking classes in their respective schools will need a letter of consent duly signed by their parents. The letter must read that the parents have allowed their children to now attend classes in their schools. It must also be noted that no school in the containment zone will be reopened. Teachers and students residing in the containment zone areas will also not be allowed to enter the school premises.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand state government has now extended the gathering of people to up to 200. The gatherings with such strength can take place in religious places like temples and mosques, along with other indoor places like halls etc. Any function held in an open space can have as many as 300 guests at a time.