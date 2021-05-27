Jharkhand to Promote Students in Classes 9, 11 Without Exams

The Jharkhand government has decided to promote students in classes 9 and 11 to the next class without conducting final exams. The academic session of these students had concluded in March 2021, however, their new classes could not start as their final exams were not held. Considering the COVID-19 situation, the state has decided to not conduct the exams and promote students based on internal assessment.

Schools are shut since March 21 2020 and classes are being held online. Students who have been promoted to the next class will continue to hold classes online. The Jharkhand education department said that the schools are “unlikely to reopen in coming “few months".

The state had earlier promoted students in classes 1 to 8 without exams. Classes 9 and 11 were considered more crucial as these students will appear for classes 10 and 12 (boards) in the next session.

Academicians had highlighted that promoting students without exams had lead to learning gaps. This means the level of learning or understanding of concepts in students is not as much as it should have been. States like Gujarat have started bridge courses for their upcoming sessions in which students will have to brush up their previous class lessons before starting new classes.

