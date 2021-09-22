Jharkhand’s Netarhat Residential School Invites Applications for Class 6 Admission

The Netarhat Residential School in the Lathar district of Jharkhand has started the admission process for class-6 students for the 2021-22 academic session. The Netarhat Vidyalaya is receiving applications for admission both online and offline. Those who want to apply offline can get the application forms from the school committee’s office in Netarhat.

The application process started from September 21 and it will continue till October 20.

The final list of students for admission will be prepared after an entrance test. The entrance examination will be conducted at district level. The question paper will have both objective and subjective type questions. The questions will be based on Hindi, Mathematics, Science, General Knowledge and Mental ability for 20 marks each. However, the questions on mental ability will be of objective type only. The entrance exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm on December 5.

According to the notification issued by Netarhat Residential School, the admission is open for students from Jharkhand only. The physical examination will be conducted at the divisional centres. The final admission for the students, who will qualify in the entrance examination, will be allowed after the verification of documents.

Important dates:

Application start - 21 September 2021

Last date of application - 20 October 2021

Online Admit Card Download Date - 20 November 2021

Entrance Exam- 5 December 2021

Eligibility for admission

The student should be a resident of Jharkhand.

The age of the student should be between 10-12 years as on August 1, 2021.

Candidate should have passed class 5 from a recognized school of Jharkhand.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here