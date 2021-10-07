NASSCOM Offers Course in IoT, Both Students, Professionals Can Apply

FutureSkills NASSCOM has launched a foundation Internet of Things (IoT) course led by industry experts to cater to the increasing demand of learners in partnership with Jigsaw, an institute providing analytics and data science training. The collaboration will focus on imparting digital fluency by upskilling learners in emerging technologies and in-demand professional skills.

The programme is best suited for university students enrolled in streams such as engineering, computer science, statistics, physical sciences, or mathematics. It is also designed for working professionals who want to upskill and expand their career prospects, and technology enthusiasts and want to learn more about IoT and the buzz surrounding the technology.

The online platform claims that the course cover the fundamentals of all four components of IoT ranging from sensor-connected IoT devices or things to IoT gateways and cloud platforms, as well as data collection and analysis.

Participants will also get to learn about designs of microcontrollers, sensors, and IoT networking protocols along with a thorough understanding of analytics’ function in the Internet of Things.

The initiative is industry-driven and addresses real-world gaps to prepare learners to navigate the wave of digital disruption, says Jigsaw. “With emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Big Data, Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, and Virtual Reality changing the future of work, this collaboration will converge manifold technologies working in tandem to address real-world business problems and develop new products and services," adds the training institute.

Participants will be issued a certificate of participation by Jigsaw and a FutureSkills Prime badge, which they can attach to their LinkedIn profile to showcase their IoT proficiency to potential employers and professional networks.

Jigsaw claims it has received 25,000 enrollments directly on its website and thousands of others registering from the FutureSkills platform. Jigsaw has been awarded ‘Partner of Excellence’ for aligning their ‘Foundation of Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Foundation of Big Data Analytics’ curriculum to the NASSCOM FutureSkills defined model curriculum for bringing cutting-edge solutions to modern-day learning challenges.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.