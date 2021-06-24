Jio Institute Starts Admissions This year, to Offer Scholarship in AI, Computer Science

The Jio Institute is all set to start the admission process beginning this academic year, said philanthropist and founder of reliance foundation, Nita Ambani. In the 44th annual general meeting of Reliance industries, Nita Ambani said, “Despite the pandemic, I am pleased to announce that Jio Institute is all set to commence academic sessions at their campus in Navi Mumbai this year itself!"

She added, “We have also worked very hard through these challenging times, to bring our dream project – the Jio Institute – to life! Jio Institute is envisioned to be an exemplary academic institution with a world-class platform for research, innovation, and lifelong learning. It will prepare the next generation of global leaders who will significantly contribute to the advancement of India and the world."

In its first academic year, Jio University has proposed to start programmes in Artificial Intelligence, data science, digital media, and integrated marketing communication for undergraduates.

The Reliance Foundation will also launch Reliance Foundation Scholarships in Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science, for undergraduates and postgraduates.

