JIPMAT 2021: Apply for Five-Year Course, Admission to IIMs Directly after 12th

The National Testing Agency has started the online application process for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 at jipmat.nta.ac.in. Those seeking admission to the five-year Integrated Program in Management at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu can submit their application forms by April 30.

The JIPMAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 20 in a computer-based mode. An application correction window will also be activated from May 5 to 10 in which students will get a chance to make changes, if any to the application form.

Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and search for jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘JIPMAT 2021- New Registration’ tab

Step 3: Read the instructions and go for new registration

Step 4: Key in the required details to generate a password

Step 5: Choose the security question and enter your answer

Step 6: Complete the application form, upload the scanned photograph, signature, and required documents

Step 7: Pay the application fees and take a printout for further reference

The JIPMAT 2021 application fee for both male and female candidates is Rs 2,000 while SC/ST/PWD and transgender candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000.

Students who have passed their Class 12 exams from a recognised board or two-year Pre-University Examination or Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or state open board are eligible to apply.

The examination will be comprised of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from four sections — quantitative aptitude, data interpretation, and logical reasoning, verbal ability, and reading comprehension. Each question will carry four marks and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.