JIPMAT 2021: Apply for Five-Year Course, Admission to IIMs Directly after 12th

The JIPMAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 20 in a computer-based mode. An application correction window will also be activated from May 5 to 10 in which students will get a chance to make changes, if any to the application form.JIPMAT 2021: How to apply
Step 1: Go to any internet browser of your choice and search for jipmat.nta.ac.in
Step 2: Click on ‘JIPMAT 2021- New Registration’ tab
Step 3: Read the instructions and go for new registration
Step 4: Key in the required details to generate a password
Step 5: Choose the security question and enter your answer
Step 6: Complete the application form, upload the scanned photograph, signature, and required documents
Step 7: Pay the application fees and take a printout for further referenceJIPMAT 2021: Application fee
The JIPMAT 2021 application fee for both male and female candidates is Rs 2,000 while SC/ST/PWD and transgender candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000.JIPMAT 2021: Eligibility criteria
Students who have passed their Class 12 exams from a recognised board or two-year Pre-University Examination or Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or state open board are eligible to apply.JIPMAT 2021: Exam pattern
The examination will be comprised of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) from four sections — quantitative aptitude, data interpretation, and logical reasoning, verbal ability, and reading comprehension. Each question will carry four marks and one mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.