JIPMAT 2021: Deadline to Register Extended Till May 31, Check Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for Joint Integrated Program in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021. Now, the candidates can submit their JIPMAT 2021 application till May 31. Earlier, the registration was scheduled to be concluded on April 30.

“In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID19 epidemic. , the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms," reads the official statement. The JIPMAT 2021entrance exam is conducted for admission to the five-year integrated program in management offered by IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. The application correction window facility will be activated from June 5 to June 10.

Steps to apply for JIPMAT 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘JIPMAT 2021’ new registration link

Step 3: Fill in all the details carefully and complete the registration

Step 4: Keep the registration details safely for subsequent logins and fill in the JIPMAT 2021 application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the specified format

Step 6: Pay the application fee and take a printout of the form for future use

As per the official notification, the revised dates to download the JIPMAT 2021 admit cards, as well as examination, will be published on NTA website, jipmat.nta.ac.in and nta.ac.inin due course of time.

Only those students who have passed Class 12 board exams or have an equivalent Intermediate or two-year Pre-University Examination from a recognized board can apply for JIPMAT 2021.

Those who have passed the Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) or any other state open board are also eligible to appear for JIPMAT 2021. In case of any queries or clarifications, candidates can contact the concerned authority at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at jipmat@nta.ac.in. Students are requested to keep a check on the official website for further updates.

