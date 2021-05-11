JIPMAT 2021 Registration Deadline Extended to May 31

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last dates of submission of online application forms for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2021 up to May 31 in view of the rise cases of Covid-19. The submission of online application forms will be accepted up to 5 pm while submission of fees up to 11:50 pm.

The NTA has also rescheduled the correction window date from June 5 to 10, 2021 up to 5 pm and submission of additional fee (depending on the changes made in the form) will be accepted up to 11:50 pm. Earlier, the last date of the submission online application form was scheduled for April 30, 2021.

JIPMAT is the entrance exam for admission to the five-year integrated programme in management. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to five-year integrated programmes at IIM right after their class 12. The exam will be held in a computer-based mode.

The JIPMAT 2021 application fee for both male and female candidates is Rs 2,000 while SC/ST/PWD and transgender candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000.

Not just JIPMAT 2021, most of the entrance exams across India have been postponed due to the pandemic situation. From engineering entrance exams like JEE Main, JEE Advanced, BUTSAT, SRMJEE to government entrance exams like UPCET, most of the it has been delayed.

