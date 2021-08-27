JIPMAT 2021 Result Declared at jipmat.nta.ac.in

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Test (JIPMAT) 2021 result has been declared on the official website jipmat.nta.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the exam for admission to the integrated program in management in IIM Jammu and IIM Bodh Gaya on August 10. The exam was held across 51 cities in India and a total of 4,935 male and 2,975 female candidates had registered for the exam.

Out of the total, 2,958 males and 1,836 females had appeared for JIPMAT 2021. The exam was held in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. During the course of the examination, all precautionary measures against coronavirus were taken by the authorities.

NTA had also released provisional answer keys on the official NTA website between August 13 and August 15. The agency also called for challenges to the key and got submissions verified by experts in the field. The final result of the exam has been declared on the basis of verified answer keys.

JIPMAT Result 2021: How to check

In order to check the scorecard of JIPMAT 2021, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Launch any internet browser and search for the official website of JIPMAT, jipmat.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a tab that reads ‘JIPMAT-2021 scorecard’. Click it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page wherein you will have to enter your login details correctly and hit the submit button

Step 4: The JIPMAT 2021 scorecard will open on a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print of the scorecard for your future reference

Make sure that you check all personal details mentioned in the document. In case of any error, make sure you report the matter to the authorities at the earliest. Those candidates who make the cut will then have to make sure that their documents are verified at the respective institutes at different levels of the admission process.

