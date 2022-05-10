JIPMAT 2022: Applications Soon for Class 12 Students to Take Admission to IIM Directly

The registration for the application for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2022 is likely to begin soon, as per the notification on official website at jipmat.nta.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the application form for JIPMAT exam online on the website. As per the media reports, the exam is expected to be conducted in August 2022.

JIPMAT is a national level entrance examination for admission to five-Year Integrated Program in Management. JIPMAT scores help in IPM admissions at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Once the registration of the form will end, NTA facilitates an application form correction window.

JIPMAT 2022: How to apply?

After the registration will begin, candidates can follow these steps to apply for the exams.

Step 1: Visit the official website and complete the one-time registration to create login credentials

Step 2: Fill in the personal details

Step 3: Fill in the academic details

Step 4: Upload scanned images of photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay the application fee via debit/credit card or net banking

JIPMAT 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Education: Candidates should pass the class 12 examination in any stream or equivalent with a minimum of 60 per cent aggregate (55 per cent for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year 2020, 2021 or appearing in 2022 to apply for the exam. Further, the candidates should have passed the Class 10 examination with a minimum 60 per cent aggregate (55 per cent for candidates from SC/ST/PwD) or more in the year, not before 2018.

Age: There is no age limit for appearing for the JIPMAT exam 2022.

JIPMAT 2022: Exam Pattern

The Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test exam will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) and will be for 2.5 hours. The exam will be conducted in 75 cities across India. The JIPMAT 2022 question paper will have a total of 100 questions from quantitative aptitude, data interpretation & logical reasoning and verbal ability & reading comprehension.

