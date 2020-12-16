JIPMER PG 2021: Rank Letter Released for DM, MCh Programmes at jipmer.edu.in

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research on Wednesday released JIPMER PG 2021 rank letters for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) programmes. The JIPMER PG 2021 rank letters can be downloaded from the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research’s official website at jipmer.edu.in.

In order to download the JIPMER PG 2021 rank letters for the January session, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit at jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the latest announcements section. In the segment, look for “Download JIPMER PG 2021 Rank Letter” option and click on it

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window in which one will have to enter the Login ID and password. Hit the submit button after entering both the details carefully

Step 4: You will be taken to a new page where you will be able to see your JIPMER PG 2021 Rank Letter

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the Rank Letter for future reference

The Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) was scheduled for November 20. The exam was conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The result of the INI CET exam was declared on November 27.

Candidates who have cleared the INI CET 2020 exam will be getting admissions in Post Graduate Medical Courses, including MD, MS, M Ch (6years)/ DM (6years) and MDS in national institutes. The various JIPMER campuses including AIIMS, NIMHANS (Bangalore), PGIMR (Chandigarh) and JIPMER (Puducherry) consider the INI CET 2021 score for admissions.

Only candidates who have completed their MBBS or an equivalent degree from a college that is recognised by the Medical Council of India are permitted to sit for the JIPMER PG 2021 exam. These candidates also need to have minimum 55 percent in the final examination and should have also completed their practical training.