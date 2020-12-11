JIPMER PG Result 2020 Released at jipmer.edu.in; Know How to Check

JIPMER PG Result 2020 | The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on Friday announced the Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and Master of Chirurgiae (MCh) entrance examination results. The JIPMER PG Result 2020 was released by the examination body on its official website at jipmer.edu.in. All candidates who sat for the entrance examination will be able to check their scorecard by typing in the basic credentials on the result page.

Candidates can also check their JIPMER PG Result 2020 via direct link here.

The JIPMER entrance examintion was conducted on December 6. Candidates will be able to download their scorecard December 14 onwards. The window to check the result will open at 11 am.

Candidates who will clear the examination will get admissions in Master of Chirurgiae M Ch, Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD). Qualified candidates will have to send all the important documents to the examination body via email. The last date to send the documents is December 16.

JIPMER PG Result 2020: Know the steps to check the score -

Step 1: Visit at jipmer.edu.in

Step 2: Once the homepage opens, click on the log in section

Step 3: Now, enter the details - registration number and password

Step 4: Cross-check the details entered and click on submit

Step 5: JIPMER PG Result 2020 will appear on the device

Step 6: All candidates must save the scorecard on their respective devices and take printout for future reference

The JIPMER PG Result 2020 will carry details like name of the candidate, father’s name, course name, marks secured among other things. All candidates, after downloading the result, must cross-check the details mentioned in the report card. Incase of any error, they should immediately get in touch with the authorities.