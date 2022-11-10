JIPMER Puducherry is Hiring 433 Nursing Officers, Salary up to Rs 44,900

The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, has invited online applications for the position of nursing officers. Candidates can apply for the positions at jipmer.edu.in until December 1. JIPMER is holding this recruitment drive to fill a total of 433 nursing officer vacancies.

JIPMER recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: To be eligible for the recruitment, a candidate must have completed BSc (Hons) nursing / BSc nursing or BSc (post-certificate) / post basic BSc nursing from an Indian Nursing Council / state Nursing Council recognized institute / university. The candidates must be registered as nurses and midwives in state /Indian Nursing council.

Age limit: Candidates must be under the age group of 18-35 years as on December 1, 2022.

JIPMER recruitment 2022: How to apply

Step 1. Open the online portal- jipmer.edu.in, on any browser.

Step 2. Navigate to the ‘Announcements’ section and scroll down to the ‘Jobs’ tab.

Step 3. Click on the Apply Now link for the Recruitment of Nursing Officers at JIPMER-Puducherry.

Step 4. Register and fill out the application form by providing all requested details.

Step 5. Pay the application fee before submitting the form.

Step 6. Print a copy for future reference.

JIPMER recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the UR, EWS and OBC category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500, on the other hand, those from SC and ST category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,200. Meanwhile, PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates have been exempted from paying the application fee.

JIPMER recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection of a candidate will be based on his or her performance in the computer-based test followed by a skill test. The exam will be held for 90 minutes featuring 100 MCQs with each carrying four marks. Apart from the related subject concerned, questions will also be asked from general knowledge, general intelligence, math nd English. Candidates have to score a minimum of 50 per cent to clear the exam.

JIPMER recruitment 2022: Salary

Candidates selected for the posts will get a salary of Rs 44,900.

Read all the Latest Education News here