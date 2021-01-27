J&K Bank PO Recruitment 2020: Interview Call Letter To Be Released Today; Check Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank will release the interview call letters for recruitment of Probationary Officers on its website today. Shortlisted candidates can download their call letters through the official website of JK Bank- jkbank.com. All candidates who qualify the interview round will be appointed for the post of Banking Associate and Probationary Officer by the bank.

The result of JK Bank PO Mains exam 2021 was released by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank on its website on January 23. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can access their result via the official website. The recruitment exam was held at various centres on December 27. The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has conducted the examination to recruit for 1,850 vacancies. Candidates have been given the option to download JK Bank PO Mains 2021 result by January 29, 2021.

JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Result: Check these steps to download the result

Step 1- Visit the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Bank- jkbank.com.

Step 2- Click on the link that reads: "JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Result".

Step 3- Key in the registration number/roll number and password/date of birth (DOB), captcha code

Step 4- Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5- Result will be displayed on the computer screen.

Step 6- Download the JK Bank PO Mains 2021 Result and take its printout for future use.

JK Bank PO 2021 Vacancy Details

Jammu and Kashmir Bank has begun the recruitment drive to fill 1850 vacancies for the post of Banking Associate and Probationary Officer. The candidates will be selected based on prelims, mains and interview rounds.