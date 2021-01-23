JK Bank PO Mains Result Declared; Know How to Download Scorecard

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank PO Mains Result has been released by JK Bank on January 22. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the JK Bank PO Mains results at the official website- jkbank.com. The examination was held in online mode on December 27. All the candidates will be able to download the JK Bank PO scorecard 2020 by entering their Registration Number, Roll Number and Password and Date of Birth.

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank has begun the recruitment drive for a total of 1,850 vacancies. As many as 350 vacancies will be filled for the post of Probationary Officer while 1500 Banking Associate posts will be filled.

JK Bank Result 2020: How To Download Scorecard

Step 1: Go to the official website of JK Bank – jkbank.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Careers’

Step 3: Click on the result link. A new window will open

Step 4: Key in your ‘Registration Number/Roll Number’ and ‘Password/Date of Birth’

Step 5: Click on the ‘Login’ button

Step 6: The JK Bank Mains scorecard will be displayed on the screen. Cross-check the details and download the JK Bank Mains result for future use

Details Mentioned on JK Bank Mains Result 2020

The JK Bank Mains scorecard released by the officials will have the candidate's details mentioned on it. All the candidates must go through the details mentioned in the scorecard. Following details are mentioned on JK Bank PO Result cum Scorecard 2020:

· Candidate’s Name

· Date of Birth

· Registration Number

· Category

· Section-wise marks of the candidate

· Overall/total marks of the candidate

· Section-wise cut-off marks

· Overall cut-off

The Prelims results of Jammu and Kashmir Bank has been released by JK Bank on December 12 for the exam conducted on November 25, 27, 28, 29 and December 1, 2020.